Emma Gertrude T. "Granny" Funk, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born on August 8, 1931 in Welch, W.Va. Gertie graduated in 1949 from Princeton High School, Princeton, W.Va. She coached Cheerleading for several years and was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the DAV
Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly C. Funk; parents, Virgil A. Thompson and Elsie G. Swim Thompson; and brother, Kyle H. "Holly" Thompson.
Granny is survived by her three children, Ronald L. "Butch" Crotty and wife, Tammy, of Roanoke, Va., Karen S. Grieshaber and her husband, Jon, of Vinton, Va., and Deborah G. "Debbie" Sperry and her husband, William L. "Rocky," of Bluefield, W.Va.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, V. "Allen" Thompson and his wife, Norene, of Brevard, N.C.; three nieces; three nephews; and many friends and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Terry Mabrey and grandson, Brandon Bernard, officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Elm Park Estates and to her many friends there who she referred to as "my people."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.