My condolences to each of you during this sorrowful time. May God Comfort and Strengthen you all as only He can. Matt was a True man of God always willing to share the Word with me when I needed it. I’m forever grateful that I knew him and loved him like a brother. Rest On In Paradise Matt and I will keep on feeding the hummingbirds here until We All are together again on celestial shores

Lisa Webb June 3, 2021