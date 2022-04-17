Emory Leo Garman
November 6, 1935 - April 14, 2022
Emory Leo Garman, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Lewis Gale Medical Center on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
He was the son of the late Garland and Goldie Garman. He was also preceded in death by his wife of forty-one years, Katie "Kitty" Garman; brothers, C. Curtis Garman and Sherman Garman; and sister, Sarah G. Boone.
Emory retired from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company after 46 years and millions of miles of faithful service. His CB handle was "Beanpole."
He is survived by his brothers, Orval "Pete" Garman and Richard D. Garman (Judy); sisters, Elva G. Sirry and Marjorie G. Loope (Bill); stepdaughters, Vickie Altizer, Cathy Adkins, and Betty Wood; sisters-in-law, Kathy Garman and Darlene Garman; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
The family gives special thanks to the staff members of Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center and Lewis Gale Medical Center for their unwavering care of our loved one.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Loraine Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shiloh Methodist Church of Catawba or to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.