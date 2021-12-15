Emory Paul Hollins Sr.May 21, 1933 - December 12, 2021Emory Paul Hollins Sr., 88, of Elliston, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Emory was born on May 21, 1933, in Floyd County, Va., to the late Archie and Minerva Hollins.Emory worked for many years maintaining swimming pools in the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley; enjoyed tinkering in his garage, horseback riding, and watching wrestling, westerns, and Dr. Phil. He faithfully attended the Church of God of Christiansburg, Va.He is survived by his wife, Della Bogle Hollins of Elliston, Va.; a son, Emory Paul Hollins Jr. of Bedford, Va.; and a daughter, Robin Linkous of North Dinwiddie, Va.; stepdaughters, Debbie Hannah of New Castle, Va., Ann Wiley and her husband, Bill of Winchester, Va., Donna Young of New Castle, Va., and Patty Anderson and her husband, David of New Castle, Va. He had 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five sisters and three brothers.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. with funeral services being held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Raymond Martin officiating at Valley Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Wilson Cemetery in Floyd, Va., at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021.