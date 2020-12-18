Emory "Ned" Tarpley Jr.February 1, 1960 - December 15, 2020Emory "Ned" Tarpley Jr., 60, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Catawba Mountain.He was born on February 1, 1960 to his loving parents, Sylvia and Emory Ned Tarpley Sr. in Salem, Virginia. He is survived by his parents; his sisters, Brenda Tarpley Dyer (Kenny Dyer) and Sharon Tarpley-Looney; his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years Patricia Cronk Tarpley; his daughter, Kelsey Tarpley and son, Phillip Tarpley (fiancé Jaime Lane); his father-in-law, Sherrill Cronk (Gloria Anderson); his brother-in-law, Mark Cronk (Alison Cronk); his sister-in-law, Linda Cronk Miller (Esson Miller); and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Betty "Nana" Cronk.Ned was a man of few words but those few words grabbed the attention of anyone in the room. He was a 1979 graduate from Salem High School, formerly Andrew Lewis High School, where he played football and scored the first touchdown in Salem High School history and the last touchdown in Andrew Lewis history. He was a dedicated father, husband, coach, scout leader, friend and mentor to many. Ned served as the Mason's Cove Recreational Club President for multiple years while coaching teams at the same time. He went out of his way to ensure every player was included and had equal opportunities on every team he coached. Ned continued his servanthood as his children grew older and volunteered to drive the equipment trailer for the Glenvar High School football team, help with pregame meals, and do anything that was necessary. He was the recipient of an Award of Appreciation for his Dedication and Commitment to the football program in 2010.Ned took pride in his job, working for Advance Autoparts for 25+ years. He was a dependable, consistent employee who left a lasting impression on those who worked around him.Ned was a lot things, but most of all, he was a rock. He was a stable, steady presence that was obvious to anybody who met him and cherished by those who loved him. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and began his fight promptly. While fighting, Ned didn't miss work even while receiving chemo and radiation treatments, unless it was for a family vacation to Emerald Isle, N.C. or Hatteras, N.C. Ned will defeat his cancer in the end by electing to have his physical body cremated.The family will receive friends at Fellowship Community Church, 1226 Red Ln Ext, Salem, on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A memorial service at Fellowship Community Church will follow at Noon.