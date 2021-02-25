Menu
Era A. Penn
Era A. Penn

Era A. Penn, 83, of Spencer, Va., departed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born June 23, 1937, in Patrick County, Va., to the late Edward Reynolds and Lilie Reynolds.

Era graduated from Patrick Central High School in Stuart, Va. She married Johnnie B. Penn and became a stay at home mother until her kids were grown. She later became self-employed and started a cleaning service for local banks and doctors' offices in Stuart, Va. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Patrick Springs, Va. for many years, where she served as a church mother, Deaconess, part of the culinary ministry and taught Sunday School. She also served for many years in the culinary ministry in the Smith River Baptist Association. She later joined The Galilean House of Worship in 2010, under the leadership of her son, Bishop Michael Penn and served as a church mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lilie Reynolds; sisters, Dora Tatum and Margaret Penn; brothers, Randolph Reynolds, Douglas Reynolds, Richard Reynolds and Tommy Reynolds.

Era leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 63 years, Johnnie B. Penn, of the home; sons, Wayne Penn of Charlottesville, Va., Bishop Michael Penn (Angela) of Martinsville, Va., and Greg Penn of Danville, Va.; brother, Moses Reynolds; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her goddaughters, Candice Redd, Tarongular Redd and Angel Marie Campbell, whom she loved dearly.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday February 26, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for peace and comfort in your loss. Era was a special lady who was loved by all.
Patsy S. McDaniel
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to you all praying for your family
Lori rudd
February 24, 2021
I´m sorry for death of your love one God seen your love one need to rest and she in God loving hands
Phyllis and JaKeisha Menefee-Perkins
February 24, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Era. We will keep you and your family in our prayers. We hope your wonderful memories of her will provide you with some comfort during this difficult time. Donnell and Dorothy
Donnell and Dorothy Penn
February 24, 2021
We are sorry for the loss to the Penn family. We pray that God will send down the strength that the family need.
Jesse and Jennifer Carter
February 24, 2021
Remembering Era as a sweet and dear person, may God sustain the family as we pray for you. In HIS Love, Bob And Joyce Hylton Taylor
Joyce Hylton Taylor
February 23, 2021
Sis Era, so sorry to see you go home, but God's got you. I will truly miss you as you were always special to me. I loved you and your family. Rest in peace.
Sis Helen
February 23, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
February 23, 2021
Our hearts are heavy and we send our deepest sympathy for my first cousin's family ( Johnny Penn). Hope all of the fun times shared with Era will be remembered of her life to help get your family through this sad time and get you through to a brighter day, Luv Thomas Eddie Penn
Thomas Eddie & Natalie Penn Family
February 23, 2021
