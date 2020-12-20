Met Mr. Peters many years ago when he spoke to a class I was in at Lynchburg College. He gave a great presentation on his duties as prosecutor. Later when I worked downtown he was recommended to me when I asked folks who I should get to do a will. He gave great advise and was as principled as I heard he was. Saw him a few times over the years and always enjoyed seeing him. Sorry to hear the news.

Stuart Porter December 22, 2020