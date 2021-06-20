Eric would come to 7-Eleven on Plantation rd a lot of mornings and just talk to us bunch of guys that hang out for a few minutes before work. And he became my friend. I know he loved his wife,his alcohol and his grill. Lol. For the few years I´ve known him I really enjoyed being around him. My prayers is with him and his family. And he will b greatest mused. R.I.P Eric !!!!!

Eric Stafford Friend June 22, 2021