Eric Patrick Simon
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Eric Patrick Simon

January 6, 1975 - June 16, 2021

Eric Patrick Simon of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of Long Island, New York, passed at an early age of 46 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

He was the love of his fiancée, Delila; stepfather to Andrew, Evan and Laysha; beloved son of Sherry and Richard; devoted brother to Gregory, Melinda and Steven; and endearing uncle to Payton, Brack, Miles, Molly, Joshua and Noah.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
I´am sorry to hear about Eric´s passing. He was such a sweetheart and so unbelievably funny back in school. I´m sure you are missed by many.
Linda Rocco ( Bolomey)
School
September 22, 2021
Eric would come to 7-Eleven on Plantation rd a lot of mornings and just talk to us bunch of guys that hang out for a few minutes before work. And he became my friend. I know he loved his wife,his alcohol and his grill. Lol. For the few years I´ve known him I really enjoyed being around him. My prayers is with him and his family. And he will b greatest mused. R.I.P Eric !!!!!
Eric Stafford
Friend
June 22, 2021
RIP Eric , condolences to his family and friends , he was a good soul ,so sad to hear the news .
Tom Rossiter
Work
June 21, 2021
Sherry, My deepest condolences to the entire family. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. May God keep you strong and united through this tough time.
Julie Cox
Friend
June 21, 2021
Deepest sympathy for the Simon family, and Delila. Eric was an absolute pleasure to work for and with and is an inspiration to everyone at Arkay he will be deeply missed.
Steven
Work
June 20, 2021
So sad and shocked to learn of Eric's passing. Enjoyed being his neighbor and getting to know his mother and sister. My heart goes out to all of his loved ones.
Sherry Hollar
June 20, 2021
I would just like to our heart felt sympathies to the family. He was a very sweet man and a great neighbor. May God be with you in this time of need and heal your broken hearts. Your neighbors @ 148
Catherine Melvin
Other
June 19, 2021
co worker for 17 yrs and and an all around good guy. he'll be missed very much. god bless the family :)
greg
Work
June 18, 2021
Gone too soon. Sorry for your loss.
Kenna Hensley
Other
June 18, 2021
The best man I ever worked for. He brought the best out of everyone. I will truly miss him.
Brad stiles
Work
June 18, 2021
My prayers are with all of you. So sorry about your loss.
Frances Bradshaw
June 18, 2021
I´m so sorry for this , life is to short
Penny roberge
Work
June 17, 2021
