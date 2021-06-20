Eric Patrick Simon
January 6, 1975 - June 16, 2021
Eric Patrick Simon of Roanoke, Virginia, and formerly of Long Island, New York, passed at an early age of 46 on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
He was the love of his fiancée, Delila; stepfather to Andrew, Evan and Laysha; beloved son of Sherry and Richard; devoted brother to Gregory, Melinda and Steven; and endearing uncle to Payton, Brack, Miles, Molly, Joshua and Noah.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.