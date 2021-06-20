Eric Simon
January 6, 1975 - June 16, 2021
It is with great sadness that Arkay notes the passing of its Director of Manufacturing, Eric Simon, who died on June 16, 2021.
Eric was a vibrant and integral part of Arkay, a loyal and gifted leader, and a wonderful example of how a strong work ethic combined with a dedicated team could raise you up to the highest levels. His passion, talent, creativity, and generosity of spirit will be sorely missed by the many lives he touched. R.I.P. Eric.
Mitchell Kaneff and the entire Arkay family
Donations can be made to the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation: https://www.pgsf.org
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.