Eric Robert Trampe
January 18, 1997 - September 22, 2021
Eric Robert Trampe, 24, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Eric was a graduate of Hidden Valley High School and attended the University of Kentucky. His passion for the mountains and love for music took him to Colorado where he enjoyed teaching snowboarding to youngsters of all ages.
Eric's contagious laugh and huge smile will be sorely missed yet never forgotten. His love of life and generosity towards friends and family will always give those who knew him the comfort of remembering his lovely soul.
Eric is survived by his parents, Jeff and Carobeth; his brother, Ian (Ana); his brother, Drew; and his niece, Ellen. Also surviving Eric are his maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Meredith Evans (Doc and Mama Helen).
Preceding his death are paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Trampe (Papa Bob and Grandmama).
Surviving aunts and uncles are Marilyn and Ed Leathers, Debbie and Buzz Colburn, Michele and Mike Smith, Kristi and David Trampe, Kim Scally and Meredith Evans II. Eric has numerous cousins in West Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Texas, and Tennessee that he would always look forward to being with. They all know our family reunions will never be the same.
The Trampe family would like to thank our gracious neighbors and friends for the outpouring of love, support, and generosity they are providing during this time.
A celebration of Eric's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric's name to The Ronald McDonald House, 2224 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014 or to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.