Erline Cox Morrison
February 20, 1937 - September 8, 2021
Erline Cox Morrison, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Erline was preceded in death by her parents, Thornton and Ola Cox; and her daughter, Karen Adkins.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Morrison; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Vanessa Morrison; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Terry Cater; five grandchildren, Nikki Gearheart (Jeremiah), Chris Morrison, James Morrison (Chassidy), Matt Morrison and Katie Cater; four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Caleb, Cara and Kingston; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Shriner's Hospital
.
The Morrison family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.