Erline Cox MorrisonFebruary 20, 1937 - September 8, 2021Erline Cox Morrison, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.Erline was preceded in death by her parents, Thornton and Ola Cox; and her daughter, Karen Adkins.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Morrison; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Vanessa Morrison; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Terry Cater; five grandchildren, Nikki Gearheart (Jeremiah), Chris Morrison, James Morrison (Chassidy), Matt Morrison and Katie Cater; four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Caleb, Cara and Kingston; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Shriner's Hospital The Morrison family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORYRadford, Virginia