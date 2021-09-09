Menu
Erline Cox Morrison
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Erline Cox Morrison

February 20, 1937 - September 8, 2021

Erline Cox Morrison, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Erline was preceded in death by her parents, Thornton and Ola Cox; and her daughter, Karen Adkins.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Morrison; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Vanessa Morrison; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Terry Cater; five grandchildren, Nikki Gearheart (Jeremiah), Chris Morrison, James Morrison (Chassidy), Matt Morrison and Katie Cater; four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Caleb, Cara and Kingston; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Shriner's Hospital.

The Morrison family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
I am so sorry you have lost Erline. She was such a beautiful person. Prayers for all you. May God bless you and comfort you. Mark and Marcia (Hart) Hill
Marcia Hill
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. God will carry you every step. We pray that God fills you with his peace and deepest assurance that Erline is resting in his embrace and will see you all again. God bless you all.
Kelley & Marcia
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Erline's passing. Please know that I'm keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Steve Cloyd
Friend
September 10, 2021
Jim, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. She was a sweet person.
Jim and Kathy Bowman
Other
September 10, 2021
Prayers for you all
Gail Cox
September 9, 2021
I will miss you terribly. I love you. RIP my sister.
Vivian Ellison
September 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss, she was a beautiful lady.
Linda Pittard
Friend
September 9, 2021
Prayers for the family
Dale and Barbara Elkins
Friend
September 9, 2021
Prayers for the family
jimmy bishop
Friend
September 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for God's comfort during your healing process.
Sharon Bishop
Acquaintance
September 8, 2021
Jimmy and family, Lloyd and I are sending our deepest sympathy and prayers that knowing she is in heaven will bring you great comfort.
Lloyd and Rose Mary Phillips
Friend
September 8, 2021
Condolences
Tonya Radford
Family
September 8, 2021
Loving and healing prayers going out to the family. Erline was a beautiful person, inside and out. She will be truly missed, but I know she is dancing in Heaven!
Alisa Hannifan
Friend
September 8, 2021
We will miss seeing Erline at our class reunion luncheons. She was a very nice person. Saying prayers for you Jim.
Carl and Mildred Whitt
Friend
September 8, 2021
Erline was one special Lady . Having known Jim and her for years. My heart and Prayers out to Jim and his Family. Heaven called another Angel Home...
Jackie Ratcliffe
September 8, 2021
