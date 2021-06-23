To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I remember Mr Kessler from my days at Children´s Home Society. He and Vivian were foster parents to many many babies and children. It didn´t matter what age race or issues the older children had they welcomed them in their home. They loved the babies, toddlers and older ones as much as their own children and grandchildren. They were a special family as their children also loved the children. May he Rest In Peace and look over all of those he raised.
Valerie (Bell)Hendricks
June 28, 2021
Pops, you and Jimmy´s relationship reminded me of you two being father and son. Jimmy looked forward to you coming to his class after school. He loved you so much. Now you two can enjoy the freedom of Heaven and watch over your loved ones on Earth. May you Rest In Peace and feel no more pain. Ohhh, please give Jimmy a hug from our family.