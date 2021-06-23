Menu
Ernest A. Kessler
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Ernest A. Kessler

March 10, 1930 - June 21, 2021

Ernest A. Kessler, 91, widower of Vivian McDaniel Kessler, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Services will be announced by Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
I remember Mr Kessler from my days at Children´s Home Society. He and Vivian were foster parents to many many babies and children. It didn´t matter what age race or issues the older children had they welcomed them in their home. They loved the babies, toddlers and older ones as much as their own children and grandchildren. They were a special family as their children also loved the children. May he Rest In Peace and look over all of those he raised.
Valerie (Bell)Hendricks
Other
June 28, 2021
Pops, you and Jimmy´s relationship reminded me of you two being father and son. Jimmy looked forward to you coming to his class after school. He loved you so much. Now you two can enjoy the freedom of Heaven and watch over your loved ones on Earth. May you Rest In Peace and feel no more pain. Ohhh, please give Jimmy a hug from our family.
Angela Lambert
Work
June 23, 2021
