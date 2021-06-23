I remember Mr Kessler from my days at Children´s Home Society. He and Vivian were foster parents to many many babies and children. It didn´t matter what age race or issues the older children had they welcomed them in their home. They loved the babies, toddlers and older ones as much as their own children and grandchildren. They were a special family as their children also loved the children. May he Rest In Peace and look over all of those he raised.

Valerie (Bell)Hendricks Other June 28, 2021