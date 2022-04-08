Ernest L. NoelMay 31, 1927 - April 5, 2022Ernest L. Noel, age 94, of Botetourt County, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.A celebration of Ernest's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Pastor Bill Dillon officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service Saturday.Memorial contributions may be made to Botetourt County Fire and EMS, 10 West Back Street, Fincastle, VA 24090.Online condolences may be made and service live stream may be found atwww.rader-funeralhome/tributes/Ernest-Noel.Rader Funeral Home, Daleville540-992-1212