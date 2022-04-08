Menu
Ernest L. Noel
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rader Funeral Home
Ernest L. Noel

May 31, 1927 - April 5, 2022

Ernest L. Noel, age 94, of Botetourt County, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Lewis Gale Medical Center.

A celebration of Ernest's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Pastor Bill Dillon officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Botetourt County Fire and EMS, 10 West Back Street, Fincastle, VA 24090.

Online condolences may be made and service live stream may be found at

www.rader-funeralhome/tributes/Ernest-Noel.

Rader Funeral Home, Daleville

540-992-1212



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.