Ernestine Collins WhittakerErnestine Collins Whittaker, 84, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1937, to Henry and Thelma Collins of Shreveport, Louisiana.After graduating from Haughton High School, Tina went to work in the oil fields as a secretary. It was in Louisiana where Tina met her husband of 61 years, Jerry, who was stationed at Barksdale Air Force base. They moved to Franklin County when Jerry was hired with the Virginia Game Commission. They had five children, Mike, Karen, Phyllis, Tracy and Travis. While working full time, keeping the home, cooking for the family everyday, Tina helped run a home business. Tina went on to retire from the United States Postal Service after 20+ years of service. Tina enjoyed watching sports, singing and cooking. Tina was often complimented on her fiery red hair color that she kept her entire life. Tina was predeceased by her husband, Jerry and her sisters, Mildred Barnes, Edwina Callaway, and Faye Alton.She is survived by two sisters, Helen Hayes and Vera Shepard of Louisiana. Tina is survived by her children including Mike and fiancée, Vickie Ross, Karen Arrington (Doug), Phyllis Angle (Kevin), Tracy (Amy), and Travis (Amy). She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Colton Whittaker (Emily), Trent Whittaker, Tyler Whittaker, Brady Whittaker and Elliot Reese.The family would like to express their gratitude to special friends: caregiver, Pam Prunty and hairdresser, Jennifer Beamesderfer. The family thanks the staff, especially Susan and Sabrina, of Carilion Hospice of Franklin County for their assistance with mother's comfort care. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Carilion Hospice of Franklin County.A graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, with the Rev. John Ingram officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.