We will always have a special place in our hearts at the Quality Inn.We miss you as a guest and a friend I could always count on you to be here at least once a year after you quit coming at bike fest and that was ok. we could always count on that big smile and that phase Honey I'm Home . Teresa
Teresa Teel
March 8, 2022
Thinking of you today
Karen Bowen Dahle
March 7, 2022
Keith Mills
January 10, 2022
What a fine and honorable husband. Like his friend Wes.
Keith Mills
January 10, 2022
I was just moving into your neighborhood and looking to get in touch. Karen told me the news today. I just missed reconnecting. Thank you, Ernie, for being such a good friend to my dad, Matt, and my mom, Karla, over the years. The Pattersons will all be missing you and have fond memories of Uncle Ernie. Wish I could have heard your voice one more time and hope you and dad will have some good laughs reconnecting instead!
Jolan Patterson Roberts & Family
March 29, 2021
Few people have done what Ernie did for his fellow man. One in a million...
Mike Saunders
March 23, 2021
Great man hats off to you sir fast cars and neon lites till we meet agian
Fred shpup
March 18, 2021
what a great man Ernie was .The staff will miss him dearly. car show will not be the same with out him may he rest in peace
Teresa Quality Inn
March 17, 2021
Ernie was a great guy and will be deeply missed.
Buddy Grisso
March 17, 2021
One of the best guys god ever created. Earnie treated everyone with the same care and respect. Our thoughts and prayers for the family.
Butch & GIna Linkous
March 16, 2021
As a friend of Ernie's brother Ray, I was able to spend time with Ernie on many occasions. I will never forget attending a birthday party for Ernie in the mid 80s. What a turn out and a great time.
A fine person.
Best to all his family and friends
Dennis Bridges
March 16, 2021
Kim, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I never met him, but am sure he was a wonderful man because of who he spent his life with.
Darlene Foley
March 16, 2021
A great guy still remember the old days when he would host super bowl, he will be missed!
Nancy White
March 15, 2021
I’m so very sorry to hear of your loss. May angels watch over you and give you comfort. Love to you your friends and family.
Bertha Anderson Garland
Friend
March 15, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Ernie's passing. Fond memories of poker & days at the range. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Bruce & Yvonne Michie
March 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of good man... Sympathy to his family and many friends.
Al Milton
March 15, 2021
I am as sorry as I can be. I'm sorry I never had the opportunity to meet Ernie,but I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers,contact me if there is anything I can do.
Love ya,
Billy G.
William Gravett
March 14, 2021
A gentle giant is now hovering over us.
He was a very kind soul,and we always looked forward to Thursday night poker w/ such a gracious host,and all around honorable dude.Miss the hell outa you already big fella.
jeffrey bannon
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear. Great guy. I really enjoyed talking and cutting up with him. God really blessed me to know him .
mike trenor
March 14, 2021
What a joy it was to work with you at the
Hospital-keeping folks tickets going. Thank you for the friendship and laughs and all those motorcycle conversations. Yes. We miss you.
Carole Edwards
March 14, 2021
Kim so deeply sorry for your loss, in case you never heard our story I met and became friends with Ernie when I was about 16 years old and pumped gas at the Texaco station in the early 70´s on Brandon Ave and he would come in for a fill up and a wash of his Grand Prix! He lived just across the street at Colonial York Town apartments Since that time he always loved to chat and ask how I was doing when I would run into him, which was everywhere from a black tie affair at the hotel Roanoke to the Galax Fiddlers Convention . What a great great guy! He will be greatly missed !
Don Petersen
March 14, 2021
Ernie will be missed by so many. He had a kind soul and was very nice to everyone he met. Prayers going to family
Cindy Hoer
March 14, 2021
Nooooo!! My husband rents a shop from Ernie and this is just unbelieveable! What an awesome man! Could not have been a more kinder soul. I´m shocked and so sad!
Leesa & Mynor Carrillo
March 14, 2021
I will always remember the way Ernie treated me. A gentle man and a true friend. I am thankful to have known him.
Rick Wheeler
March 14, 2021
Kim, I am so sad to hear of Ernie's sudden passing. He was always so kind and generous. You couldn't find a nicer guy.
Larry Sullivan
Larry Sullivan
March 13, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Ernie's passing. He was close to my brother Matt and I spent a lot good times with Ernie over the years. He will be missed..
mark patterson
March 13, 2021
You and family are in my " PRAYERS "
Garland Parry
March 13, 2021
I'm so very sorry, Kim. May your many happy memories give you some solace, as time goes by.
Chris O'Keeffe Lafser
March 13, 2021
Kim, I am so very sorry. I will be in touch with you. Please feel free to call me or text.
Karen
March 13, 2021
We will miss you Ernie. What a great gift you were to all the people who knew you. Generous in all ways possible. May God give your friends and family peace and comfort in their hearts. Much love to the family....