Kim so deeply sorry for your loss, in case you never heard our story I met and became friends with Ernie when I was about 16 years old and pumped gas at the Texaco station in the early 70´s on Brandon Ave and he would come in for a fill up and a wash of his Grand Prix! He lived just across the street at Colonial York Town apartments Since that time he always loved to chat and ask how I was doing when I would run into him, which was everywhere from a black tie affair at the hotel Roanoke to the Galax Fiddlers Convention . What a great great guy! He will be greatly missed !

Don Petersen March 14, 2021