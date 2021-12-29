Esther Victoria Cain
March 15, 1925 - December 21, 2021
Esther V. Cain, 96, of Daleville, Virginia, widow of Russell Cain (1919-2000), her husband of 56 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
She was the third of seven siblings of her Italian immigrant parents, Salvatore and Vittoria Scicchitano. She is the mother of Dr. David Cain who is a clinical psychologist and his loving wife, Dr. Bobbi Hansen, who is a professor of education at the University of San Diego. Esther was very proud of "her son the doctor" and her doctor daughter-in-law.
She and her husband came to Virginia in 1956 from Albany, New York and lived in Daleville for the last 25 years of her life in her homes in Ashley Plantation. She was an avid antique collector and had a successful antique business for several years.
She loved treasure hunting at Goodwill and served admirably as president of her local Goodwill for a number of years. Her heart always went out to those who were handicapped or disadvantaged. Esther was kind and generous to all of her friends and loved dogs.
As a girl growing up, she always wished for a home with beautiful things, a dream she and her husband made come true. Her homes were beautifully decorated with the antiques she found over the years.
Special thanks to her loving friends Jane Wenrich, Jenny and Charles Nelson, Mary Stone, and her next door neighbors, Rich and Dorothy Donnelly, who looked after her in her final years.
Services will be private. Oakey's North Chapel assisted the Cain family. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.