Esther Viola Robinson Leamnson
Esther Viola Robinson Leamnson, 99, of Dublin, peacefully went to her heavenly home, on Friday morning, March 5, 2021, at her son's residence in Roanoke.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Community Christian Church in Dublin. Interment will be held after the service at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, March 8, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, www.seaglefuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 8, 2021.