Esther Viola Robinson Leamnson
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas M. Seagle & Sons Funeral Home
415 Jefferson Avenue North
Pulaski, VA
Esther Viola Robinson Leamnson

Esther Viola Robinson Leamnson, 99, of Dublin, peacefully went to her heavenly home, on Friday morning, March 5, 2021, at her son's residence in Roanoke.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Community Christian Church in Dublin. Interment will be held after the service at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, March 8, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, www.seaglefuneralhome.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Community Christian Church
VA
Mar
9
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Community Christian Church
Dublin, VA
Mar
9
Interment
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas M. Seagle & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only knew Esther for a little while, as a caregiver, but I enjoyed the time we shared.. I am so sorry to hear of your loss. It won't be long until the trumpet sounds and she rises to life eternal. God's blessings on all.
Connie Grisso
March 20, 2021
