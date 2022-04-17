Ethel Mae Bishop BuggApril 13, 2022Ethel Mae Bishop Bugg, born on January 3, 1939, has gone to be with the Lord and her other family waiting there. She passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with her family by her side.She was preceded in death by her parents, Oakley and Mamie Bishop; her daughter, Lisa Dair Collins; son, William Meredith Bugg II; as well as two grandchildren, Brian and Aiden Bugg. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Oakley Jr. (Hootie), Bobby, Jim, twins Donald and Ronald, William, and Randall Bishop; and sisters, Barbara, Betty Jo, and Johncie Bishop.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James, Johnny, David, Gary (Patricia); daughter, Elizabeth and daughter-in-law, Becky Bugg; brother, Frankie Bishop; sisters, Patsy Young and Trish Tinley. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.She will be greatly missed and was loved tremendously by so many people including caregivers at both Highland Ridge and Radford Rehab. She was a wonderful and devoted mother to her children. She will be remembered for her kind, loving, generous spirit but also for the laughter and joy she spread to all those around her. She was a one-of-a-kind jewel to her family and friends and she will be forever loved.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Fairlawn Church of God at 1 p.m. and the Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Marcus Harrison officiating.