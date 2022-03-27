Ethel "Jane" Virgili
March 26, 2022
With great sadness the children of Ethel "Jane" Virgili of Roanoke, Virginia, announce her passing on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Frank Virgili (Susan), Sandy Stinnett (Kent Davis), and Mary Jane Graham (Terry); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Opal Stump; sister-in-law, Norma Justice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Eulan and Clarice Justice, and brothers, Bob Justice and his wife, Jean, and Wayne Justice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brandon Oaks Nursing Home and Rehab Center for their excellent care of Jane.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park with Dr. Kevin Meadows officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grandin Court Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.