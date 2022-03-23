Ethel G. "Trudy" Chittum Wimmer
February 6, 1941 - March 19, 2022
Ethel G. "Trudy" Chittum Wimmer, 81, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 56 years, Ronald Wayne Wimmer, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make contributions to Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.