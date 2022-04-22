Etta Jane BrownNovember 23, 2022 - April 14, 2022Etta Jane Brown, 75, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 14, 2022, at the Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 23, 1946, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Earl Brown Sr. and Annie Jane Fleming Brown.Those who left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Tameka "Tammi" Brown of Roanoke, Virginia; granddaughter, Sharneka Brown of Washington, D.C.; brother, Robert "Bobby" Brown of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Evangeline Brown Patterson of Roanoke, Virginia; niece, Dominique Brown of West Point, Georgia; nephews, Alphonso, Ryan, and Renaldo Brown, all of Kansas City, Missouri; special cousins, Mary Hinmon, Lura (Cookie) Barnhill, Wanda Hayes Holland, Carrie (Venia) Brown Taylor, and Gwen Brown Harris; devoted 1965 Lucy Addison High School classmates and special friends, Lorraine Lipscomb, Jocelyn Burns, Earl Woodliff, and Edna Toliver; and a host of other relatives and friends.A public viewing will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.