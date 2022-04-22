Menu
Etta Jane Brown
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 22 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
Etta Jane Brown

November 23, 2022 - April 14, 2022

Etta Jane Brown, 75, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 14, 2022, at the Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 23, 1946, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Earl Brown Sr. and Annie Jane Fleming Brown.

Those who left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Tameka "Tammi" Brown of Roanoke, Virginia; granddaughter, Sharneka Brown of Washington, D.C.; brother, Robert "Bobby" Brown of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Evangeline Brown Patterson of Roanoke, Virginia; niece, Dominique Brown of West Point, Georgia; nephews, Alphonso, Ryan, and Renaldo Brown, all of Kansas City, Missouri; special cousins, Mary Hinmon, Lura (Cookie) Barnhill, Wanda Hayes Holland, Carrie (Venia) Brown Taylor, and Gwen Brown Harris; devoted 1965 Lucy Addison High School classmates and special friends, Lorraine Lipscomb, Jocelyn Burns, Earl Woodliff, and Edna Toliver; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.
Evangeline,
May you, families and friends be wrapped in God's strength and rely on His peace.
CECIL- MARIA CURTIS OTEY
Cecil-Maria Otey
Acquaintance
April 21, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Etta's family and friends. She was an integral part of our LAHS class of 65 family. She really will be missed.
Cynthia Neal Young
Classmate
April 21, 2022
My sincere condolences to Etta's family. May God bless and keep you in his loving arms, comfort you with his love and bring you peace.
Nancy Stuart Marshall
Classmate
April 20, 2022
Evangeline and Family,

"The spirit of a loving heart will live in memory."

May God grant you peace. May you take comfort in the sweet memories of a beautiful life.

With Sympathy,
Chantay and Angeline Jones
April 19, 2022
With Sympathy, may beautiful memories bring you comfort and peace.
Rev. Cassandra Lewis and Family
Friend
April 19, 2022
Etta, you were one sweet lady. You did many things to help our family and I "Thank You." You were loving and kind. You were an angel. You will be missed. Love, Wanda Broady-Qaiser-Hartman
Wanda Broady-Qaiser-Hartman
Friend
April 19, 2022
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY.
Linda Daniel
Classmate
April 19, 2022
Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted. My sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers go out to the Brown family as they mourn the passing of Etta. She will be so missed by members of the LAHS Class of '65. Rest in peace, dear lady.
Gay Montree
Classmate
April 19, 2022
