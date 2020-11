Eugene F. GoodmanNovember 26, 2020Eugene F. Goodman, 86, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020.He was a devoted Christian and servant of the Lord.Eugene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Reba Goodman; daughter, Vickie Spradlin (Steven); grandchildren, Shannon "Shannie Pooh" Spradlin, and Kyle and Korey Goodman; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special daughter-in-law, Dawn Goodman.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Goodman, and son, Kenneth Eugene Goodman.Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com