Eugene Henry Grim
January 7, 1947 - December 9, 2021
Eugene Henry Grim, 74, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Carol Grim; daughters, Melissa Wray (Jackie) and Kristin Umbarger (Dan), and grandchildren, Cheyenne Umbarger and Dakotah Hawkins.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, December 13, 2021, in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, from 4 until 7 p.m. A service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dava Hensley officiating.
