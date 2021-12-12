Menu
Eugene Henry Grim
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Eugene Henry Grim

January 7, 1947 - December 9, 2021

Eugene Henry Grim, 74, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Carol Grim; daughters, Melissa Wray (Jackie) and Kristin Umbarger (Dan), and grandchildren, Cheyenne Umbarger and Dakotah Hawkins.

The family will welcome friends on Monday, December 13, 2021, in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, from 4 until 7 p.m. A service will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dava Hensley officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
14
Service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Atkins
December 13, 2021
