Eugene "Gene" Hampton Guilliams
May 5, 1930 - April 1, 2022
Eugene "Gene" Hampton Guilliams, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.
Gene was born in Callaway, Virginia and spent his adult life in Daleville and Oriskany in Botetourt County. Gene served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, and then worked at the American Viscose Plant until its closing, followed by working 32 years at the General Electric plant in Salem. Gene retired from GE after working as a machinist and supervisor in the Tool and Die Department.
He enjoyed numerous hobbies, including fishing, hunting, and bluegrass music. His musical influence is best remembered by his time with the bluegrass/gospel group the Oriskany Strings.
Gene was predeceased by his sisters, Dot Sisson and Retha (Dude) Phelan.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Elsie Thompson Guilliams; his son, Gary Guilliams (Karen); his daughter, Sue Cheek; his daughter, Dawn Biscotte (Mike); his sister, Lula (Gray) Griffin (Ronnie); and his many dearest grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the South Roanoke Nursing Home and Good Samaritan Hospice for their care of Gene.
The family will receive friends on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke, with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor David Cox will officiate. Interment will follow at the Daleville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.