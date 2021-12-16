Menu
Eugene Anthony Hughes
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Eugene Anthony Hughes

June 24, 1964 - December 8, 2021

Eugene A. Hughes, 57, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, due to complications from diabetes.

Born on June 24, 1964, in Germany, he was the son of the late Kenneth Eugene Hughes, and is survived by his mother, Anna Hughes; his twin sister, Manina Juliette Hughes and her partner, John B. Jacob Jr., all of Potomac, Md.; his son, Corey Eugene Hughes, of Vinton, Va.; his niece, Fiona Esmé Hyland of Silver Spring, Md.; and many other beloved relatives and friends.

Gene was a spirited Washington Redskins and Virginia Tech fan, like his late father, who also taught him the drywall business, a profession he had throughout his life. Gene discovered his love of cooking while serving his country in the United States Navy. He then perfected his talent as a chef through years of experience, which included learning from Top Chef Horst Pfeifer in New Orleans. He really could cook anything, and his friends and family especially enjoyed his barbecuing skills.

Gene had the type of personality that made people feel comfortable, and a humorous story to share for any occasion. He touched a lot of lives throughout his life and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help those living with diabetes may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at diabetes.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
2 Entries
We were saddened at hearing about the death of Gene, We have wonderful memories of him. He was a kind and friendly young man. He was also a classmate, and friend of our son, Jeff. We will miss him. To his mother, Annette, and sister, Manina, and the Hughes family, our deepest condolences and prayers. The Chappelle family.
Herb & Marian Chappelle
Friend
December 18, 2021
Condolences to your family Anna . Former employee Heironimus and now at Belk
Denise wimbush
Friend
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results