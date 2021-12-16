We were saddened at hearing about the death of Gene, We have wonderful memories of him. He was a kind and friendly young man. He was also a classmate, and friend of our son, Jeff. We will miss him. To his mother, Annette, and sister, Manina, and the Hughes family, our deepest condolences and prayers. The Chappelle family.

Herb & Marian Chappelle Friend December 18, 2021