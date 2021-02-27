Menu
Eugene Alvin Reed
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
13840 Booker T. Washington Hwy.
Moneta, VA
Eugene Alvin Reed

Eugene Alvin Reed, 91, of Moneta, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Lillian Reed and his two wives, Norma Hudson and Betty White Jarrell.

He is survived by his son, Kevin and wife, Chrinne Reed and granddaughter, Jenna; also, his partner of 20 years, Clara Ebert and Valdor and Virginia Ebert, Bob and Melody Hirsch and Brad and Cindy Jones who were always there for Gene and truly loved him.

Gene worked for the Roanoke Times and World News for 41 years. He moved to Smith Mountain Lake and built his retirement home. Gene really loved the Lake and got Happy Acres area up and active.

Gene was a Boy Scout Leader at St. Marks in Roanoke for 20 years. He was very busy here in Bedford and Smith Mt. Lake helping to build homes, he drove for Bedford Ride and he did maintenance for LCMA for a number of years, he also helped build handicap ramps. Gene would help anyone who needed help and would always say that he would take his pay in the form of a cake or pie.

Gene was active in his church, Trinity Ecumenical Parish even during the last eight years as he was dealing with dementia and couldn't do much, but he was there each Sunday they were open.

There will not be a service at this time. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family. To send online condolence please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 27, 2021.
