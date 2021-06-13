Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene A. "Chili Man" Thornhill
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Eugene A. Thornhill

January 29, 1939 -

January 26, 2021

Please join us in celebrating the life of Eugene Allen Thornhill--the last of Herbert Waverly and Ella Thornhill's six children at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home

1002 Moorman Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
EUGENE {CHILLI MAN} THORNHILL What a legend you left at Lucy Addison on the Basketball Court as well as the Tennis Court, even in Football.
We extend Our Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy to Family and Friends and Pray that our Father will wrap HIS LOVING Arms of protection around all of you keeping you Safe from all Hurt,Harm and Danger. Our FATHER in HEAVEN has received EUGENE in His new Home and made HIM very comfortable.
Schoolmates of Lucy Addison High and friends. Especially Class of 1958
Donald Lee Harris
February 12, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. He always had a smile for all of us.
Barbara Lewis Barron
Classmate
February 10, 2021
I will truly miss my friend "Mr. T"
He was one of the sweetest people I know. Mr T always had a smile and kind words to say. Rest well my friend.
Fayleen Haskins
Friend
February 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results