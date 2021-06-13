EUGENE {CHILLI MAN} THORNHILL What a legend you left at Lucy Addison on the Basketball Court as well as the Tennis Court, even in Football.

We extend Our Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy to Family and Friends and Pray that our Father will wrap HIS LOVING Arms of protection around all of you keeping you Safe from all Hurt,Harm and Danger. Our FATHER in HEAVEN has received EUGENE in His new Home and made HIM very comfortable.

Schoolmates of Lucy Addison High and friends. Especially Class of 1958

Donald Lee Harris February 12, 2021