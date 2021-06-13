Sponsored by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke.
3 Entries
EUGENE {CHILLI MAN} THORNHILL What a legend you left at Lucy Addison on the Basketball Court as well as the Tennis Court, even in Football. We extend Our Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy to Family and Friends and Pray that our Father will wrap HIS LOVING Arms of protection around all of you keeping you Safe from all Hurt,Harm and Danger. Our FATHER in HEAVEN has received EUGENE in His new Home and made HIM very comfortable. Schoolmates of Lucy Addison High and friends. Especially Class of 1958
Donald Lee Harris
February 12, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. He always had a smile for all of us.
Barbara Lewis Barron
Classmate
February 10, 2021
I will truly miss my friend "Mr. T" He was one of the sweetest people I know. Mr T always had a smile and kind words to say. Rest well my friend.