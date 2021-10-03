Menu
Eunice Jane Epling
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Eunice Jane Epling

May 6, 1940 - September 30, 2021

Eunice Jane Epling, 81, of Troutville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacey and Ocelia Huffman; and her husband, Sanford A. Epling.

Eunice was retired from ITT in Roanoke, Va.

Surviving are her daughter, Tina Beverage; grandson, Nathan Beverage; great grandson, Logan Beverage; son and daughter-in-law, J. L. and Ila Haymaker.

The family will honor Eunice's request that there be no funeral or visitation. Your memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eunice was always so awesome to me and my kids! She sowed unconditional love and was funny and beautiful, inside and out! Uncle Sanford wasn´t the only one who loved her and I already miss them both!
Sandy (Epling) Bridges
Family
October 5, 2021
Aunt by marriage...but you would never know...she was loved by us as if she were blood...sweet, caring, kind, loving, funny and crazy. She could talk the horns off of a billy goat. For all these reasons and many more I loved her....Will miss her..but I know she is so happy because Sanford was waiting for her at the River
Linda S. Rabon
Family
October 4, 2021
Eunice, you are my favorite cousin. We could talk about family forever. I will miss you ! My prayers are with your family. Love, Brenda Faye
Brenda Tabor
Family
October 4, 2021
Eunice was a very special Lady.I loved her very much & I am going to miss are talkes. Please call me if you need anything are just want to talk
Sheryl Davis
October 4, 2021
Great lady. Enjoyed working with her a lot. Prayers for her family.
Joan Sowers
October 3, 2021
