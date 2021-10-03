Eunice Jane Epling
May 6, 1940 - September 30, 2021
Eunice Jane Epling, 81, of Troutville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacey and Ocelia Huffman; and her husband, Sanford A. Epling.
Eunice was retired from ITT in Roanoke, Va.
Surviving are her daughter, Tina Beverage; grandson, Nathan Beverage; great grandson, Logan Beverage; son and daughter-in-law, J. L. and Ila Haymaker.
The family will honor Eunice's request that there be no funeral or visitation. Your memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com
.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.