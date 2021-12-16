Menu
Eural Wayne Sigmon
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Eural Wayne Sigmon

June 10, 1942 - December 14, 2021

Eural Wayne Sigmon, 79, of Salem, Va. passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Flossy and Eural, stepmother, Agnes, brother, Mark, sister, Carol Jean, daughter, Kathy and his wife of 55 years, Doris.

He leaves behind a family who loved him dearly; daughters, Angela Pettus and Tina Noel (Dan); four grandchildren, Steven Pettus, Katie Noel Sherwood (Robbie), Rachel Noel (Chris), and Ryan Noel (Elizabeth); one great-grandson, Greysen Pettus, his sisters, Eloise Fralin (Fred) and Judy Howell (Gary); and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

We will miss you so much and are blessed to have the memories we do. We are forever grateful for who you were to each one of us. We love you, your friends and family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mark Washington officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA

