Eva Camille Thoroughman
THOROUGHMAN

Eva Camille

October 29, 2020

Eva Camille Thoroughman, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at home on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She was a loving caregiver of animals, a gifted artist and poet, a long-time employee of the VA at the Poff Building and served in the United States Air Force until 1979.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Raymond Thoroughman, and her sister, Pamela Thoroughman.

Camille is survived by her daughter, Meredith Thoroughman, and her beloved cats Eddie, Astrophe and Jolie, who are now up for adoption.

To inquire about the pending graveside service or adopting the cats, please leave a message for Meredith at 540-358-5768. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
