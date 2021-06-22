Eva Mae FralinJune 17, 1937 - June 20, 2021Eva Mae Fralin, 84, of Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021.She was born on Bent Mountain in Roanoke County on June 17, 1937, to John William Lancaster and Myrtle Eunice Lancaster, both of whom precede her in death. A brother, Woody Lancaster also precedes her.Eva's second home was the family's Winnebago and she greatly loved sharing her love of camping with her grandchildren. Blue grass music got her toes tapping and many camping trips were spent enjoying traditional mountain music at various music festivals. In her later years, she began watching baseball and became a devoted fan of the Washington Nationals. Always a caregiver, she lovingly and selflessly cared for her family and friends. She even made sick days special, wrapping her grandchildren in the "pink blanket" that had just been freshly warmed in the dryer. She will be dearly remembered as spirited, and for always being sweet, humble, and kind.Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, James Linwood Fralin; daughters, Catherine (Mike) Harrison and Lisa (Todd) Knight; grandchildren, Kendra Fagg (Derek), Cody Harrison, Karly Knight, Will Knight, and John Knight; great-grandchildren, Addie and Elliott Fagg; brothers, Gene Lancaster and John Lancaster; special friend, Pam Harrison; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son, in Salem. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Don Woodard officiating. Internment immediately following at Sherwood Memorial Park.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of 6 East at Lewis Gale Medical Center for their compassionate care.