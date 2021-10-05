Earl and family, we were so saddened to hear of Evalene’s passing. I saw and spoke to her quite frequently at Commonwealth when visiting my mom, Ilene, who also passed away just one week before Evalene, also at 95.

When I would pass her in the hallway or dining room, she was never short on interesting things to talk about. I was especially impressed on how sharp she was mentally even toward her final days. Christ Lutheran Church and Radford City have lost a very bright and cheerful soul. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Billy and Bridgette Crigler Friend October 7, 2021