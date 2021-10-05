Menu
Evalene Nelda Bolt Wheeler Irwin
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Evalene Nelda Bolt Wheeler Irwin

December 22, 1925 - October 2, 2021

Evalene Nelda Bolt Wheeler Irwin, 95, of Radford, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. She was born on December 22, 1925, to the late Clark and Ava Bolt. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Collins; sisters, Adele Thornton, Ethel McAlexander and Carolyn Brewster; and brother, Marvin Bolt.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl George Irwin; sister, Delora (Roop) Black; stepdaughter, Earle Irwin and Bob Lineberry; stepson, Dwight Irwin and Stacy Lempka; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Irene Wheeler; grandchildren, Shaun Jenks and Erika, Richard Irwin-Miller, Chauncey, Eli and Carson Irwin, Kyle and Nick Wheeler; great grandchildren, Hailey Jenks, Hunter Jenks and Makynzee; niece and her husband, Joyce and Rickey Sims; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Robbie Vance, Chaplain with Medi-Home Hopsice, officiating. Interment will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin.

The Irwin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Oct
8
Interment
10:00a.m.
Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery
Dublin, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Earl and family, we were so saddened to hear of Evalene’s passing. I saw and spoke to her quite frequently at Commonwealth when visiting my mom, Ilene, who also passed away just one week before Evalene, also at 95.
When I would pass her in the hallway or dining room, she was never short on interesting things to talk about. I was especially impressed on how sharp she was mentally even toward her final days. Christ Lutheran Church and Radford City have lost a very bright and cheerful soul. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Billy and Bridgette Crigler
Friend
October 7, 2021
I knew Evalene from the time she was a seamstress in the old Leggett Department Store on Main Street (Norwood) in downtown Radford. I watched her date Earl and attend Solo Parents Meetings. I taught Shawn Jenks at McHarg. She was a sweet, delightful person. My profound sympathy, Earl.
Jean Umberger
Friend
October 6, 2021
Dwight and Earlene so sorry to hear about your loss, prayers and condolences
Dickie Kesling
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rest in peace
Robert Russell
Friend
October 5, 2021
Earl & family, we will miss Evalene dearly at Christ Lutheran Church. Her joyful smile and conversations were a part of our fellowship for more years than we can count. So grateful to have seen you both for one special Sunday service during the pandemic. God bless you and keep you.
Mike and Patty Gaudreau
Friend
October 5, 2021
Joyce, we are so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and all the family.
Wanda and Larry Humphrey
October 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shelby Hylton
Family
October 4, 2021
Joyce and Rickey,

We are sorry for your loss.
Staff of NRV Furniture
October 4, 2021
