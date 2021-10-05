Evalene Nelda Bolt Wheeler Irwin
December 22, 1925 - October 2, 2021
Evalene Nelda Bolt Wheeler Irwin, 95, of Radford, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021. She was born on December 22, 1925, to the late Clark and Ava Bolt. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Collins; sisters, Adele Thornton, Ethel McAlexander and Carolyn Brewster; and brother, Marvin Bolt.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl George Irwin; sister, Delora (Roop) Black; stepdaughter, Earle Irwin and Bob Lineberry; stepson, Dwight Irwin and Stacy Lempka; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Irene Wheeler; grandchildren, Shaun Jenks and Erika, Richard Irwin-Miller, Chauncey, Eli and Carson Irwin, Kyle and Nick Wheeler; great grandchildren, Hailey Jenks, Hunter Jenks and Makynzee; niece and her husband, Joyce and Rickey Sims; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Robbie Vance, Chaplain with Medi-Home Hopsice, officiating. Interment will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin.
The Irwin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.