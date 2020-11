RutroughEveleen ConnerNovember 4, 2020Eveleen Conner Rutrough, 95, of Copper Hill, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Rutrough; one daughter, Judy Cox; three sisters and one brother.Eveleen is survived by her son, Eddie Rutrough; two grandchildren, Brian Cox, Kaitlynn Rutrough; son-in-law, Joe Cox; two sisters-in-law, Betty Conner, Helen Rutrough; several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Restvale cemetery with Elder Carl Terry officiating. There will be no services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Restvale Cemetery at P.O. Box 98, Check, VA 24072. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com . The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.