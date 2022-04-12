Evelyn Darnell CampbellEvelyn Darnell Campbell, age 101, lifelong resident of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.She was predeceased by her parents, James Harvey Darnell and Polina Ratcliff Darnell; husband, Henry Campbell; and brothers, Raymond Darnell and Donald Darnell.She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Rebecca "Becky" Darnell; nephew, D. Darrell Darnell, II (Sue Lettermoser); niece, Debbie Darnell Francis (Roger); cousin, Peggy Phillips; and numerous friends and kin.Evelyn was an active member of Thrasher United Methodist Church while able and was well-known for baking bread and cooking for events. She worked many jobs during her life but was especially well-known at Vinton Weaving Mill and Viking Lanes Bowling Alley, and retired from Roanoke Valley Medical Clinic.The family would like to express appreciation to Nina Sweeney, M.D. for the kindness and excellent care; to Evelyn's extended family, Marsha Sigmon and the staff at "Just Like Home" in Rocky Mount, VA for 6+ years of excellent care, peace, and happiness; to her devoted church member friends for long-term visitation; to Ron and Nancy Miller and Donna Brogan; and to Carilion Hospice in Rocky Mount, Va.Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor B. Failes officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory can be made to Thrasher United Methodist Church, 707 Washington Ave., Vinton, VA 24179, or to St. Francis Service Dogs, P.O. Box 19538, Roanoke, VA 24019. Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Vinton Chapel.