Evelyn Loraine J. Cuthbertson
December 9, 2020
Evelyn Loraine J. Cuthbertson of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late James Robert Journell and Juanita B. Journell. Loraine was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert S. Cuthbertson; sons, Dr. Gilbert J. Cuthbertson and Gary S. Cuthbertson; daughter-in-law, Dr. Megan C. Danton; brothers, Sterling and Rayburn Journell; and sister-in-law, Opal H. Journell.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, their families, and many faithful friends.
Graveside funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.