Evelyn Loraine J. Cuthbertson
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Evelyn Loraine J. Cuthbertson

December 9, 2020

Evelyn Loraine J. Cuthbertson of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late James Robert Journell and Juanita B. Journell. Loraine was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert S. Cuthbertson; sons, Dr. Gilbert J. Cuthbertson and Gary S. Cuthbertson; daughter-in-law, Dr. Megan C. Danton; brothers, Sterling and Rayburn Journell; and sister-in-law, Opal H. Journell.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, their families, and many faithful friends.

Graveside funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
Loraine was my friend for many years. I was her SunTrust banker and she was always a loving, thoughtful and kind woman to me and also to others. Please know I am thinking about all the family members and friends of hers. She will be missed.
SUSAN MUSSELWHITE
December 26, 2020
Loraine and I conversed by phone many times for years. She had a brilliant memory, amazing stores of family history and never forgot a name. Loraine will rejoice in Heaven as an Angle. God bless her soul.
Roger Journell, Sr
December 13, 2020
