I am so sorry to hear today of Mrs. Kirkman's home going. Mrs. Kirkman was my Christian mentor - a truly Godly woman who taught me how to reach children for the Lord! I pray that all the family will feel and know the peace and compassion of the Lord at this time. My deepest sympathy to each of you. God bless you and keep you surrounded with His love and mercy in the days ahead.

Love, Robin West



Robin West Friend March 31, 2021