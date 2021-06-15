Evelyn Darden Renshaw
June 9, 2021
Evelyn Darden Renshaw, 77, of Fincastle, Va., formerly of Elizabeth City, N.C. and Holland, Va., died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Spring Arbor of Apex in Apex, N.C.
Born Sarah Evelyn Darden, she was the only daughter of the late Algie and Madie Lee (Darden) Daughtrey and widow of Clarence Renshaw of Fincastle, Va. She was a graduate of Conway High School and East Carolina College with a degree in Music. She was an Episcopalian, but thoroughly loved playing the organ for many different denominations over the years, most recently for her church family at Fincastle Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her work for the county in Botetourt County, as well as HSMM in Roanoke, Exxon Mobil in Fairfax, and Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, N.C.
She crocheted and knitted many scarves, afghans, baby blankets, baby clothes and even gift card-igans for family and friends. Some of her most treasured memories include visiting with family members from both sides of her parents' extended families, her trips to Ireland and occasions spent with her many dear friends, her trips to Detroit and Houston to visit her Renshaw family and trips to Alaska, Hawaii and Maryland to see her daughter and family. No one could deny her devotion and love for her sweet Westies, Lady, April and Laddie, and above all, for her Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Debby Wells and husband, Charles of Apex, N.C.; stepson, Robert Renshaw and wife, Alisha of Houston, Texas; stepson, Justin Renshaw and wife, Lynne, of Houston, Texas; grandson, Jacob Miller of Elkton, Md.; granddaughter, Carrie Renshaw of Baltimore, Md.; granddaughter, Heather Miller of Apex, N.C.; granddaughters, Catherine Renshaw and Beverly Renshaw and grandson, Emerson Renshaw, all of Houston, Texas; granddaughter-in-law, Ally Wells and grandson-in-law, Grant Wells both of Apex, N.C; and a host of very dear friends and extended family we lovingly call her "fan club".
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Holland Cemetery, 6668 County Rd 612, Suffolk, VA 23437 with the Rev. Dr. Lisa Hebacker officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Evelyn was particularly fond of supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The Salvation Army, Samaritan's Purse, Wounded Warrior Project
, VFW, Boys Town, St. Joseph's Indian School, Colonial Williamsburg, and several churches. Memorials in her name may be made to any of these organizations, a local church or to support furthering cancer research.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.