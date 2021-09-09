Menu
Evelyn Jones Sink
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Evelyn Jones Sink

September 6, 2021

Evelyn Jones Sink went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Born in 1934, Evelyn was a long-time resident of Roanoke. However, she considered her birthplace, Currin Valley of Marion Virginia, her true home.

Evelyn was a lifelong member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and had an unwavering faith.

I sit here and struggle to write a formal notice; to fit her into a template and to tell you how much she enjoyed gardening and sports, particularly baseball and football. The fact is, we are just not formal folks. You can't put Evelyn into a neat little trivial template. She broke the mold. But what she loved? What she truly loved, was us. She loved us, her family, her friends, and Jesus.

Evelyn was a feisty woman with a contagious soul. She filled our lives with hugs, lessons, and so much laughter. She taught us the importance of morals and respect. She taught us to stand up for ourselves and to love. She taught us compassion but also when to throw a right hook. She wasn't typical. So, this notice shouldn't be either.

Evelyn goes on to rejoin her parents, Albert, and Alice Jones; brothers, Charles "Buck" Jones and John Paul Jones; and sister, Mildred Lawrence.

She leaves behind her brother, Emory Jones (Ruth); her children Tim White (Vicky) and Revonda Brown; granddaughters, Melissa Hipes, Starr Green, Amanda Dixon, and Rachel Burton, along with eight great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly.

Special Thank you to Friendship Manor's Memory Care staff for their compassion and care.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Interment will follow in the Attoway Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to THE ALZHEIMER'S RESEARCH FOUNDATION. A memorial service will be held in Roanoke at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sink Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mom’s obituary was the BEST EVER. Thank you for sharing in such a talented manner! I know you will miss her.
Her early years at Shenandoah Baptist found her ‘volunteering’ on a much needed nursery schedule. Her service displayed
Mark 12 : 30 & 31.
Sandra Halsey-Crawford
September 9, 2021
Evelyn was like a second mother to me. There was no one else like her. There are so many memories of her I’m struggling to find the best one. She was a willing ear to listen and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. She was feisty and didn’t mind letting me know if I was doing the wrong things too. She will be missed by so many people whose path she crossed, there will never be another like her.
Donna Long
Friend
September 9, 2021
Evelyn and I knew each other as sisters in Christ. She trusted me with the care of her daughter when I drove the bus that took Revonda to school. I thank God for every prayer Evelyn lifted up for me. I pray today for God's healing comfort in the hearts and lives of each one who will miss her. She'll surely be waiting for you in heaven!
Loretta Dillon
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
