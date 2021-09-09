Evelyn was like a second mother to me. There was no one else like her. There are so many memories of her I’m struggling to find the best one. She was a willing ear to listen and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. She was feisty and didn’t mind letting me know if I was doing the wrong things too. She will be missed by so many people whose path she crossed, there will never be another like her.

Donna Long Friend September 9, 2021