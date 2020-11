KingEvelyn StoneDecember 19, 1930October 31, 2020Evelyn Stone King, age 89, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life on Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.Evelyn was born on December 19, 1930 in Sugar Grove, Virginia, the daughter of the late Franklin George Stone and Georgia C. Barker Stone. She graduated high school in 1948 in Sugar Grove and was married on June 30, 1950 to Graham R. King. Evelyn was a born-again Christian that taught Sunday School and loved studying her Bible. She enjoyed reading, cooking, camping and always took the time to help anyone in need.Mrs. King is survived by her husband of 70 years, Graham R. King of Somerville, Tenn.; two sons, Graham R. "Nick" King (Renita) of Bartlett, Tenn. and James F. "Jeff" King (Lisa) of Bartlett, Tenn.; his sister-in-law, Virgie Stone of Christiansburg, Va.; two grandchildren, Nicholas King (Brittany Rhodes King) and Jennifer Sage; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia Rhodes, Gracie Rhodes, Addison King, Davis Sage and Garrett King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Stone.Funeral services for Mrs. King will be private. Interment will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie Parks, Kenny Vogt, Garrett King, Davis Sage, Nicholas King and Brian Little.The family requests that memorials be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 1669 Shelby Oaks Drive, Suite 106, Memphis, TN 38134.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com