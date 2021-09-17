Menu
Evelyn Elizabeth Ward
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Evelyn Elizabeth Ward

September 14, 2021

Evelyn E. Ward, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, crossed over to the realm of her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Evelyn graduated from Northside High School in 1969 and completed Lynchburg School of Nursing in 1983. She served in the nursing field for 31 years. She was a member of West End Presbyterian Church in Roanoke where she was an Ordained Elder.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pastor Charles A. "Tony" Ward; sons, Charles Jason Ward and Chief Warrant Officer Clayton Patrick Ward, USCG (Christy), and their son, Ian. She is also survived by Nancy B. Brown (Gary); and niece, Stephanie Cook (Adam) and their son, James.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Bailey, and brother, Charles Lewis Bailey.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Robin Williamson officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
19
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Evelyn was a very sweet and caring nurse. We worked together when Lewis Gale had the two offices in Salem.Praying for peace and comfort for her family during this sad time.
Barbara Beckner
Work
September 18, 2021
