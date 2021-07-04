Evelyn Jacquelin "Jackie" Adamson WingardJuly 18, 1933 - June 27, 2021Evelyn Jacquelin "Jackie" Adamson Wingard passed away peacefully at home in McKinney, Texas, on Sunday, June 27, 2021. One day shy of their 66th wedding anniversary, her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" M. Wingard Sr., was by her side.Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 18, 1933, Jackie was the middle daughter of George Dent Adamson and Evelyn Byrd Thomasson Adamson who both preceded her in death. Jackie graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1951 and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 1955.Jackie married the love of her life, Dick Wingard, on June 28, 1955, at Grace Episcopal Church in Blacksburg, Va. and theirs was a love story that spanned over six decades and more than ten different career moves. The one thing Jackie could always count on being the same, no matter where they lived, was her faith and being heavily involved in the Episcopal Church. She found the similarity of the services in every location to be a comfort and constant in her life which helped her acclimate and meet new friends. She also enjoyed working for many years in her chosen career field as a pre-school teacher and director both in her home and at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Knoxville, Tenn. In later years Jackie and Dick traveled extensively in Europe, Canada and the U.S. with her uncle and two sisters.Jackie is survived by her husband, Dick; her sisters, Martha Webb of Concord, Va. and Betty Teske of Blacksburg, Va.; her sons, Richard M. Wingard Jr. and his wife, Vickey of Calera, Ala., George Andrew Wingard and his wife, Peggy of Miami, Fla., Glynn Adamson Wingard and his wife, Beverly of McKinney, Texas; eight grandchildren, two bonus grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two bonus great-grandchildren; one niece, five nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.A memorial service is planned at St. Philips Anglican Church on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. followed by graveside services at Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Va. In lieu of flowers Jackie requested donations to the general fund at St. Philips Anglican Church.