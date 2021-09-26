EG was in law school when I arrived at Ole Miss in 1978, He had the most magnificent beard I ever saw. It was like a chia pet. I swear I believe he could change style every morning. He was always cheerful and helpful. I was undergrad and he was in Law School. We saw each other often and talked a bit. When he graduated, I was headed into Law School. Our great friend, Tom Mason, told me to just keep my head down and work like EG. I did. A fter I finished, I sent a letter to EG, who was in Japan (I think) to ask about joining the Service. He was very kind to respond, at length. I chose to prosecute felony crimes but I shall never forget his kindness in Oxford and after. I was very, very sorry to learn of his passing. My most sincere condolence to Karen and Ashley. Dan Angero UM Law 1985.

Dan Angero January 8, 2022