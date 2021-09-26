Everett "E.G. Willard
Everett Glenvar "E.G." Willard Jr., Colonel, USAF (retired), age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 29, 2021, while visiting family in Myrtle Beach, S.C. E.G. was a loving husband to Karen, proud father to Ashley, big brother to Beth, and a much beloved friend.
E.G. was born on July 13, 1954, in Blacksburg, Va., to the late Everett G. and Elizabeth K. Willard. Following in the athletic footsteps of his dad, Everett "Feets" Willard Sr., EG was also a standout in football, basketball, track, and golf at Blacksburg High School.
A 1977 graduate of Virginia Tech, E.G. received his Doctor of Law (JD) degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1982 and his Master of Laws (LLM) from The George Washington University Law School in 1994.
E.G. proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and upon retirement served as Chief, Environmental Law, Air Combat Command. EG's career in the Air Force earned countless awards and recognitions for his ability to solve complex issues with a fair and balanced approach. Following his 22 years of USAF service, E.G. continued his career as Vice President, Federal Services for MWH Global in Denver, Colo.
EG's greatest contributions were the many friendships he nurtured across the country and throughout his life in addition to an exemplary and renowned golf game. Having played on four Va. State Championship golf teams during his time at Va Tech, EG continued to excel at the game he loved so much throughout his life, and his favorite foursome's would no doubt include his beloved "Blacksburg Boys".
In addition to his best friend and loving wife of 16 years, Karen Kipper Willard of Westminster, Colo.; his daughter, S. Ashley Willard and son-in-law, Justin Mathis, of Oxford, Miss. E.G. is survived by sister, Beth W. Fife of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nephews, Rhett and Kyle Fife, and beloved cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Tommy Fife.
A celebration of a life well played will be held in Westminster, Colo., overlooking a beautiful fairway. Interment with Military Funeral Honors in Arlington National Cemetery will follow in January, 2022. In memory of E.G., contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.JDRF.org
, an organization whose research is vitally important to Ashley.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.