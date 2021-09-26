Menu
Everett E.G. Willard
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
Everett "E.G. Willard

Everett Glenvar "E.G." Willard Jr., Colonel, USAF (retired), age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 29, 2021, while visiting family in Myrtle Beach, S.C. E.G. was a loving husband to Karen, proud father to Ashley, big brother to Beth, and a much beloved friend.

E.G. was born on July 13, 1954, in Blacksburg, Va., to the late Everett G. and Elizabeth K. Willard. Following in the athletic footsteps of his dad, Everett "Feets" Willard Sr., EG was also a standout in football, basketball, track, and golf at Blacksburg High School.

A 1977 graduate of Virginia Tech, E.G. received his Doctor of Law (JD) degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1982 and his Master of Laws (LLM) from The George Washington University Law School in 1994.

E.G. proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and upon retirement served as Chief, Environmental Law, Air Combat Command. EG's career in the Air Force earned countless awards and recognitions for his ability to solve complex issues with a fair and balanced approach. Following his 22 years of USAF service, E.G. continued his career as Vice President, Federal Services for MWH Global in Denver, Colo.

EG's greatest contributions were the many friendships he nurtured across the country and throughout his life in addition to an exemplary and renowned golf game. Having played on four Va. State Championship golf teams during his time at Va Tech, EG continued to excel at the game he loved so much throughout his life, and his favorite foursome's would no doubt include his beloved "Blacksburg Boys".

In addition to his best friend and loving wife of 16 years, Karen Kipper Willard of Westminster, Colo.; his daughter, S. Ashley Willard and son-in-law, Justin Mathis, of Oxford, Miss. E.G. is survived by sister, Beth W. Fife of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nephews, Rhett and Kyle Fife, and beloved cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Tommy Fife.

A celebration of a life well played will be held in Westminster, Colo., overlooking a beautiful fairway. Interment with Military Funeral Honors in Arlington National Cemetery will follow in January, 2022. In memory of E.G., contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.JDRF.org, an organization whose research is vitally important to Ashley.

Send kind messages of comfort to the family using the Tribute Wall tab above.

McMillan-Small Funeral Home

910 67th Ave N.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Service
Arlington National Cemetery
Arlington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
EG was in law school when I arrived at Ole Miss in 1978, He had the most magnificent beard I ever saw. It was like a chia pet. I swear I believe he could change style every morning. He was always cheerful and helpful. I was undergrad and he was in Law School. We saw each other often and talked a bit. When he graduated, I was headed into Law School. Our great friend, Tom Mason, told me to just keep my head down and work like EG. I did. A fter I finished, I sent a letter to EG, who was in Japan (I think) to ask about joining the Service. He was very kind to respond, at length. I chose to prosecute felony crimes but I shall never forget his kindness in Oxford and after. I was very, very sorry to learn of his passing. My most sincere condolence to Karen and Ashley. Dan Angero UM Law 1985.
Dan Angero
January 8, 2022
I send my deepest condolences and sympathies for the loss of E.G...I had the biggest crush on him in high school!!! and I am so amazed at what a fantastic career he had an all of the great works he did ! I send my love to everyone... Sincerely, Katie
Katie Heiskell
September 28, 2021
Was one of the "Blacksburg Boys" with EG, Oz, and Boomer. Loved EG and send my heartfelt condolences. We had so much fun back in the day together. Shooting pool, playing golf, going to our farm in Ellet Valley. If you don´t mind, could you tell me what happened? My love to Beth. God bless! Scooter
Crawford (Scooter) Lipsey
Friend
September 26, 2021
To Karen & Ashley: I was greatly saddened to hear of EG´s passing. I have great memories of our time together especially on the golf course! I was the Golf Pro at BCC for many years and EG and I spent many hours together! Thinking of you all!
Jimmy Williams
Friend
September 26, 2021
