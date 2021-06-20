Fay Wolf
October 8, 1935 - May 12, 2021
Fay Louise (Harper) Wolf, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Gove County Medical Center Long Term Care in Quinter, Kansas. She was born on October 8, 1935, to Oscar and Nellie (Hinchee) Harper in Roanoke, Virginia.
Fay graduated from Fincastle High School. On December 16, 1957, she was united in marriage to John Wolf in Roanoke, Virginia until his death on January 13, 1972. Fay graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1974, where she earned her bachelor's degree in special education. She dedicated her life to those people who had special needs and took great care and demonstrated a rare gift for providing education to those with the most severe challenges. Fay's first teaching position was at Kansas Neurological Institute where she taught on the Deaf and Blind unit. She then moved to Virginia where she developed an innovative program to teach students with severe intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities in Roanoke City Schools. After many years of service, she returned to Western Kansas where she continued teaching students with multiple disabilities.
Fay greatly enjoyed animals, poetry, literature, and scripture. She effortlessly memorized and recited long passages to her children, grandchildren, and students. Fay had a deep Christian faith and love for God that she passed on to her children.
Fay is survived by her children Titus and wife, Sandra Wolf, of Midlothian, Virginia, Dr. Amos Wolf and wife, Dr. Sherry Whatley of Pflugerville, Texas, Esther and husband, Thomas Thielen, of Quinter, Kansas, Michael and wife, Sherry Wolf, of Pottsboro, Texas, Tye Wolf of Pottsboro, Texas, and Adrian Wolf of Kansas; grandchildren, John Wolf, Father Luke Thielen, Dr. Lance and wife, Mary Thielen, Shawn Wolf, Aaron Wolf, Collin Thielen, Caleb Wolf, and Ethan Wolf; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Andrew Thielen.
Preceding Fay in death are her parents, Oscar and Nellie Harper; her loving husband, John Wolf; son, David Wolf; great-granddaughter, Bernadette Rose Thielen; and brothers, William and Ray Harper.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heifer International or the Arc of Central Plains. Donations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Quinter, KS 67752.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.schmittfuneral.com
.
Schmitt Funeral Home-Quinter
901 Main St.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 20, 2021.