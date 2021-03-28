Faye Howard Burton
June 6, 1931 - March 24, 2021
Faye Howard Burton, 89, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born in Wilkes County, N.C., on June 6, 1931, to the late Hugh G. Howard and Anna Lee Howard Stone. Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, R. Paul Burton; and son, Robert Paul Burton.
She is survived by her son, David H. Burton and wife, Maribeth Burton, of Lexington, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Kim E. Burton of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren, Meredith B. Chudy and husband, Joshua, of Ashburn, Va., Lindsey Frazer and husband, Harrison of Richmond, Va., Matthew D. Burton and wife, Virginia, of Lexington, Ky., Douglas P. Burton and wife, Elizabeth, of Lexington, Ky., and Suzanne R. Ellison and husband, Joel, of Falls Church, Va.; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eloise H. Clements of Roanoke, Va.
Faye was a member of the Roanoke Valley Christian's Women's Club. She and her husband Paul, were active members of Lynn Haven Baptist Church and in later years, Parkway House of Prayer.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.