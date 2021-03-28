Menu
Faye Howard Burton
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Faye Howard Burton

June 6, 1931 - March 24, 2021

Faye Howard Burton, 89, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

She was born in Wilkes County, N.C., on June 6, 1931, to the late Hugh G. Howard and Anna Lee Howard Stone. Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, R. Paul Burton; and son, Robert Paul Burton.

She is survived by her son, David H. Burton and wife, Maribeth Burton, of Lexington, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Kim E. Burton of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren, Meredith B. Chudy and husband, Joshua, of Ashburn, Va., Lindsey Frazer and husband, Harrison of Richmond, Va., Matthew D. Burton and wife, Virginia, of Lexington, Ky., Douglas P. Burton and wife, Elizabeth, of Lexington, Ky., and Suzanne R. Ellison and husband, Joel, of Falls Church, Va.; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eloise H. Clements of Roanoke, Va.

Faye was a member of the Roanoke Valley Christian's Women's Club. She and her husband Paul, were active members of Lynn Haven Baptist Church and in later years, Parkway House of Prayer.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Apr
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Apr
3
Burial
Mountain View Cemetery
Vinton, VA
The most wonderful woman we have ever known. She always had a smile but most importantly she took care of our boys in the nursery at Lynn Haven Baptist Church. Our deepest love and appreciation for service to the Lord for all to follow. Mary Jo, Dave, Trey, Joseph
Mary Jo Mitchell and David Mitchell
March 29, 2021
