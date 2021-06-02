Faye King
June 1, 2021
Faye King, 82, of Copper Hill, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis King; daughter, Louise "Weesie" Ober; son, Gary Lee King; granddaughter, Cathy Louise Goodwin; and brother, Bobby Poff.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Linda Gale Woods (Bobby); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Guilliams, Betty Burnette, Coleta Fralin, and Myra Wray; sisters-in-law, Claire Poff and Rosalie Moran (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Greg Fleshman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.