Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faye King
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Faye King

June 1, 2021

Faye King, 82, of Copper Hill, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis King; daughter, Louise "Weesie" Ober; son, Gary Lee King; granddaughter, Cathy Louise Goodwin; and brother, Bobby Poff.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Linda Gale Woods (Bobby); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Guilliams, Betty Burnette, Coleta Fralin, and Myra Wray; sisters-in-law, Claire Poff and Rosalie Moran (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Greg Fleshman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Faye was also my bus driver she turned around in our driveway that was the end of her route to me she was more than just a bus driver I will miss her dearly I member her granddaughters Amanda and Ann on the school bus when they were little such sweet children Faye always make sure we made it to school safely very loving and caring woman she is also family to me rest in peace and lots of love
Amy Allen
Family
June 3, 2021
We have fond memories of Faye when she use to drive the school bus, and when I was little we would visit Faye and her husband.im so sorry for the families loss, she will be sadly missed but never forgotte. Rest in peace Faye..
Norma Greene and Jeff Morris
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss and sorry that I´m not there but be assured my thoughts of church at Mt Union will always be with me seeing her there
Dennis Ferguson
Friend
June 3, 2021
Faye was my bus driver for several years. She was always so sweet and kind. She was like a mother figure always watching out for me. A beautiful woman, a beautiful soul. Condolences to her family, especially Linda.
Karen Smith
Friend
June 3, 2021
Linda, So sorry to see this, I always thought the world of your Mom...such a sweet lady and fun to be around. God bless you and your family during this time.
Rene Wimmer
June 3, 2021
Ann, Amanda Junelle I'm so so saddened to hear about this Faye was always such a loving woman! She will be sadly missed! Love and light to you all!
Mandi Ramey
Family
June 2, 2021
Faye was a great wife to her husband, a terrific mother to her children and a wonderful grandmother to all of her grandchildren. She always opened her home and kitchen to anyone who visited. She was the glue that held the family together, and always the friend that was there in a time of need. She wasn't just my mom's best friend but a family member in our lives as well as the rest of her family. So many great memories of being in her home, having the absolutely best meals that one could enjoy and having friendship and fellowship with my family. It is sad to lose such a special person, but a privilege to have been a part of her life.
Brian Mays
Friend
June 2, 2021
Sending Love and Prayers to Faye´s Family... she was a sweet, sweet woman
L.Sue Smith
Friend
June 2, 2021
Ms. Faye is already greatly missed by her friends, I for one. She is now free of pain and again made whole. The sweet lady will be remembered by her quilts which will last forever! I loved her so much even for a short time friend. God is resting her soul now!
Carol McMillion
Friend
June 2, 2021
Shelby Link
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results