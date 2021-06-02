Faye was a great wife to her husband, a terrific mother to her children and a wonderful grandmother to all of her grandchildren. She always opened her home and kitchen to anyone who visited. She was the glue that held the family together, and always the friend that was there in a time of need. She wasn't just my mom's best friend but a family member in our lives as well as the rest of her family. So many great memories of being in her home, having the absolutely best meals that one could enjoy and having friendship and fellowship with my family. It is sad to lose such a special person, but a privilege to have been a part of her life.

Brian Mays Friend June 2, 2021