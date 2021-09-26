Felecia Kipfinger
April 27, 1961 - September 23, 2021
Felecia has entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She has finished this earthly race well. We rejoice with her and the angels, she is home.
Felecia loved God, family, friends and crafting. Her favorite Bible verses are Isaiah 43:2-3 "When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee. For I am the LORD thy God, the Holy One of Israel, thy Saviour: I gave Egypt for thy ransom, Ethiopia and Seba for thee."
She is survived by husband, Larry "Kip" Kipfinger; daughters, Cassidy Kipfinger and Mallory Sloan, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh A.Wilson; mother, Mariko Tanaka Wilson; and brother, Dave Wilson.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem. Burial will be private at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Dublin, Virginia. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem.
A live stream of the service will be available at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.