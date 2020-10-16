Menu
Fernando Santana Sr.
SANTANA SR.

Fernando

October 14, 2020

Fernando Santana Sr., 44, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He was a very loving and caring man of God.

Fernando was preceded in death by his mother and father, Josephine Rivera and Fernando Santana; one sister; and seven brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Nelfa Liriano; son, Fernando Santana Jr.; daughter, Elennysmarie Santana; three sisters, Norma, Velma, and Mabel Santana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family will also have a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Iglesia De Dios Renacer.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
