Deacon



Florence



October 17, 1927



October 6, 2020



Florence Deacon, 92 of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020, at Kendal. Born, October 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Harry Lee Deacon and Alleyne Reid Deacon.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Wilton Rufus "Tink" Deacon.



Florence was a dedicated member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, and a past member of Palmer Home Demonstration Club. She was an avid cook who prepared lunch for the sawmill every day for over 30 years. Florence was a dedicated member of the community who spent many years doing everything she could to make those around her feel special.



Surviving are her sons Stuart Lee Deacon (Robin), Jerry Wayne Deacon (Janie), and Phillip Wilton Deacon (Jennifer), all of Lexington; six grandchildren Brent, Hillary, Seth, Nathan, Jansen, Garth, and nine great-grandchildren Sophie, Ty, Vincent, Avery, Tanner, Paxton, Preston, Abby Leigh, Ridgely and special niece, Susan Irvin (Keith).



Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Oxford Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. William Bearden and Rev. Calvin Griffin officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in loving memory of Florence to the Effinger Fire Department, 2824 Collierstown Road, Lexington VA 24450 or to the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 31 Pullen Rd. Lexington, VA 24450.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2020.