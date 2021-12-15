Floyd Wilmer GoadFloyd Wilmer Goad, age 91, of Union Hall, was born on February 10, 1930, passed on Friday, December 10, 2021.Home going private memorial services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12 p.m. with family viewing at 11:30 a.m.His family suggest cards and flowers can be sent to Flora Funeral Service, 665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 483-3835. Also, the family respectfully ask mask to be worn at the service.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.