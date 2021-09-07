Floyd Gordon Hancock Sr.
October 27, 1933 - September 4, 2021
Floyd G. Hancock Sr., 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
He was born on October 27, 1933, to Lawrence Hancock and Edith Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Don Hancock and Pat Hancock.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Hancock; son, Floyd Hancock Jr. (Renee); daughter, Dana Bryant (Keith); grandchildren, Jessica Rowberg (Jason), Courtney Rowberg (Jeff), Caleb Hancock (Holly), Joseph Hancock (Abby), Jacob Hancock (Jordan), Joshua Bryant (Leah), Charity Bryant, Matthew Bryant (Gaby), and Chloe Bryant; 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lawrence A. Hancock (Bonnie) and Dr. Maurice Hancock (Loretta).
Gordon was employed as the Admissions Director for Virginia Western Community College. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke and was also a Civitan.
The family would like to thank the employees of South Roanoke Nursing Home for all their care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 7, 2021.