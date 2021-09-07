Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Gordon Hancock Sr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Floyd Gordon Hancock Sr.

October 27, 1933 - September 4, 2021

Floyd G. Hancock Sr., 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

He was born on October 27, 1933, to Lawrence Hancock and Edith Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Don Hancock and Pat Hancock.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Hancock; son, Floyd Hancock Jr. (Renee); daughter, Dana Bryant (Keith); grandchildren, Jessica Rowberg (Jason), Courtney Rowberg (Jeff), Caleb Hancock (Holly), Joseph Hancock (Abby), Jacob Hancock (Jordan), Joshua Bryant (Leah), Charity Bryant, Matthew Bryant (Gaby), and Chloe Bryant; 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lawrence A. Hancock (Bonnie) and Dr. Maurice Hancock (Loretta).

Gordon was employed as the Admissions Director for Virginia Western Community College. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke and was also a Civitan.

The family would like to thank the employees of South Roanoke Nursing Home for all their care and kindness.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.